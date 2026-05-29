Lewis Capaldi Honors Primary Caregivers In ‘Stay Love’ Video

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Lewis Capaldi has shared the official music video for “Stay Love,” a new song from the deluxe edition of his Survive EP. Released yesterday, the video follows a young man providing around-the-clock primary care for his aging father, connecting the song to a story about family responsibility and companionship.

The release arrives alongside Capaldi’s plans for a free concert for primary caregivers and their guests at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town on July 28. The event is being held in partnership with Carers Trust, which supports unpaid carers across the UK, and ABLE2UK, a disability awareness charity that provides experiences for disabled people. The venue will be made fully accessible for the event, with priority given to the needs of guests. The announcement also notes UK census data indicating that roughly 5.8 million informal carers provide support to relatives, friends, or neighbors facing illness, disability, or age-related decline.

Lewis Capaldi - Stay Love

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Directed by Sam Nutt and Jack Lightfoot, the “Stay Love” video opens inside a suburban home as the caregiver prepares for the day, wakes his father, helps him dress, and reads him the news. The clip then follows his responsibilities outside the home, including laundry, groceries, and bills, before the father returns and the two share quieter moments together. Produced by The Monsters & Strangerz and Michael Pollack, “Stay Love” was added to the deluxe edition of Survive after the EP’s original four-song release.

Capaldi recently completed a sold-out North American headline tour that included the Hollywood Bowl, back-to-back dates at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and his Madison Square Garden debut. Ahead of the New York show, Capaldi gave a free pop-up performance inside Penn Station, where more than 5,000 fans gathered. The Survive title track became the UK’s fastest-selling single of 2025 and Capaldi’s sixth No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart. In June 2026, Capaldi returns to Europe and the UK for dates including BST Hyde Park in London, Marlay Park in Dublin, and Lollapalooza Berlin, as he approaches one million tickets sold globally this year.

Listen to Lewis Capaldi’s Survive Deluxe EP here.