Howlin’ Wolf’s Self-Titled Album Gets Chess Records’ Acoustic Sounds Series Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Chess Records

Howlin’ Wolf’s self-titled album is the latest in his catalog to join Chess Records’ Acoustic Sounds Series. Often referred to as “The Rockin’ Chair Album” due to the depiction of a rocking chair on its cover, the Chicago blues legend’s sophomore studio album is now officially available from the esteemed imprint’s series.

Howlin’ Wolf, originally released in 1962 via Chess Records, is a compilation of singles previously released between 1957 and 1961. Featuring fellow Chess mainstays like Willie Dixon, Hubert Sumlin, Sam Lay, and Jimmy Rogers, the innuendo-filled LP reflected Wolf’s electric and provocative sound. Standouts include “Little Red Rooster,” “Spoonful,” and “Back Door Man.”

The album tracks also sparked a variety of covers by rock and R&B greats: Sam Cooke’s and The Rolling Stones’ versions of “Little Red Rooster” in 1963 and 1964, respectively; Cream’s “Spoonful” on their 1966 Fresh Cream debut album; The Doors’ rendition of “Back Door Man” on their self-titled 1967 debut; and Led Zeppelin interpolating “Shake for Me” and “Back Door Man” on their 1969 single, “Whole Lotta Love.”

Howlin’ Wolf joins a few other classic Wolf records — 1959’s Moanin’ in the Moonlight and 1965’s The Real Folk Blues — in the series. Other esteemed records in the series are Muddy Waters’ 1958’s The Best Of Muddy Waters, 1964’s Folk Singer, 1966’s The Real Folk Blues, and 1966’s Muddy, Brass and the Blues; Etta James’ At Last, Chuck Berry’s Berry Is On Top, and Sonny Boy Williamson’s The Real Folk Blues.

The Chess Records Acoustic Sounds Series celebrates and revives classic albums and compilations from the iconic record label’s catalog. The audiophile reissues are remastered from the recordings’ original analog tapes and pressed on 180-gram vinyl at Quality Record Pressings. Each disc is packaged in tip-on gatefold sleeves printed on high-grade board.

Shop the Chess Records Acoustic Sounds series here.