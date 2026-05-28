Robyn Announces ‘Complete Body Talk’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

With her 2010 Body Talk series, Robyn delivered some of her most iconic songs, including “Dancing On My Own” and “Call Your Girlfriend,” and established a new lane for pop stars charting their own course through the music industry. Now Robyn is celebrating that moment with a new double vinyl set.

Complete Body Talk assembles Body Talk parts 1, 2, and 3 into a continuous collection for the first time. Previously, Body Talk took the form of two mini-albums plus a full-length album that incorporated some of the tracks from Body Talk, Pt. 1 and Body Talk, Pt. 2. Now, Complete Body Talk puts the full Body Talk trilogy together on two LPs, along with bonus acoustic versions of “Hang With Me” and “Indestructible.” Complete Body Talk is out July 17 and available for pre-order now.

The Body Talk trilogy was a landmark release for multiple reasons. Musically, it represented Robyn continuing to pursue a distinct musical vision on her own terms. Further immersing Robyn into forward-thinking electronic pop, the project earned widespread accolades and charted a course followed by many critically acclaimed pop icons that followed in her wake. “Entire cottage industries have formed to produce the next great star in her image,” The Guardian’s Laura Snapes wrote in 2018. Released on Robyn’s own label Konichiwa Records, the project’s unique rollout strategy would prove influential as well.

Aside from its influence, Body Talk is simply a thrilling listen. A collection of sleek, immensely catchy pop songs overflowing with personality, it stands as one of the great achievements of 21st century pop music. Reflecting on the album for its 10th anniversary, Stereogum’s James Rettig wrote, “It’s the defining work of Robyn’s career, a pantheon-level pop album that presents a mutation of sentimental pop and mechanized dance music that would resonate through the rest of the decade.”

Shop Robyn’s Complete Body Talk here.