Freddie Hubbard’s Sophomore Blue Note LP ‘Goin’ Up’ Gets Classic Vinyl Series Release

Cover: Courtesy of Blue Note Records

Freddie Hubbard’s second Blue Note album Goin’ Up, is set to be reissued via the label’s Classic Vinyl Series on July 17.

The stunning 1960 LP delivered on the ambition of his debut Open Sesame, confirming what many in the jazz scene knew: Freddie Hubbard was one of the most exciting young trumpeters in jazz.

The 1960 Goin’ Up session featured Hank Mobley on tenor saxophone, McCoy Tyner on piano, Paul Chambers on bass, and Philly Joe Jones on drums for a collection of hard-charging hard bop.

This Blue Note Classic Vinyl Edition is stereo, all-analog, mastered by Kevin Gray from the original master tapes, and pressed on 180g vinyl at Optimal. The album includes six recordings: “Asiatic Raes,” “The Changing Scene,” and “Karioka” on Side A, and “A Peck A Sec.,” “I Wished I Knew,” and “Blues For Brenda” on the B Side.

The Indianapolis-born player arrived in New York City at the age of 20 in 1958 and quickly established himself as a stirring voice in a vibrant scene. By 1964—widely considered an early high point in his career—he had eight solo albums under his belt. From the early 1960s until the release of his 1964 epic Breaking Point, Hubbard served as the replacement in drummer Art Blakey’s celebrated “Hard Bop Academy,” The Jazz Messengers.

Additionally, he appeared on some of jazz’s most celebrated and groundbreaking records in the early 1960s, including Ornette Coleman’s Free Jazz and Eric Dolphy’s Out To Lunch.

In a 1979 interview with critic Scott Yanow, Hubbard spoke about his initial attraction to the trumpet. He said, “I just liked the way it sounded. It was the loudest instrument and intense. I like the feeling of the mouthpiece up against my lips because, when you play the trumpet, it buzzes. It vibrates your whole body. When you look up there and see a Maynard Ferguson, a Miles Davis, a Freddie Hubbard, you say, ‘Damn! The guy’s buzzing all over the place.’”

Shop the Blue Note Classic Vinyl Series now.