Hear Paris Jackson’s New Single ‘teenage drama’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

paris jackson, the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter, has released her new single “teenage drama,” out now via Republic Records. The track arrived May 22, 2026, one day before her return to BottleRock Napa Valley on May 23, and previews a forthcoming musical project due later this year.

“teenage drama” was co-written by paris jackson with producer Linda Perry. The song centers on generational anxiety, disillusionment, and the pressure to find stability in a fractured social landscape. Across its three verses, jackson points to conformity and performative culture while framing the song around the uncertainty of growing up.

paris jackson - teenage drama (official lyric video)

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The single follows “zombies in love,” which was released with a music video that examines modern technology and its effect on human connection. jackson also recently discussed that song, her work with Perry, and her creative process in a Vogue Hong Kong cover story. Together, “zombies in love” and “teenage drama” mark the first previews of the project she is preparing for release later this year.

jackson released her debut album wilted in 2020, a project created with Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull and Robert McDowell that reached No. 1 on the iTunes US Alternative Albums chart. After wilted, she released the lost EP and singles including “lighthouse” and “bandaid,” the latter of which featured producer Butch Walker and Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready. She has performed headline shows across North America and toured with Queens of the Stone Age, Incubus, Manchester Orchestra, Silversun Pickups, and The Revivalists. Her acting credits include Lee Daniels’ Star, American Horror Stories, Prime Video’s Swarm, Gringo, The Space Between, and One Spoon of Chocolate. jackson has also worked with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and received the Shining Star Award at the 35th Annual Friendly House Awards Luncheon.

Listen to “teenage drama” here.