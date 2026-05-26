Hear Lola Young’s New Single ‘From Down Here’

Cover: Courtesy of Island Recordings

Lola Young has released a new single, entitled “From Down Here.” Created with James Blake, the track is Young’s first new music since her album I’m Only F**king Myself and her Grammy-winning breakthrough with “Messy.”

“From Down Here” arrives as Young begins a new phase after a year that included her first Grammy win. Speaking about the single, Young said the idea came the day after the Grammys, when she went into the studio with Blake. “I am rewriting the next chapter of my story because what a boring book the old one would’ve been anyway,” she said. The release describes the song as a turn from her last album toward a more open phase in her writing.

From Down Here

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The release follows a run of activity around “Messy,” which won Best Pop Solo Performance at the Grammys after Young also received a Best New Artist nomination. She performed the song during the globally broadcast ceremony, then appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone‘s Future of Music issue to discuss her year and Grammy win. In 2025, “Messy” reached No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, topped Billboard’s US Pop Airplay chart, spent four weeks at No. 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart, and surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. The track was also certified 2x Platinum, according to the announcement, which notes that Young now reaches tens of millions of listeners on Spotify.

Young’s upcoming live schedule includes Manchester shows at O2 Apollo on June 10 and 11, a Birmingham date at O2 Academy on June 13, and a Glasgow date at O2 Academy on June 16. The June 18 and 19 London concerts at O2 Academy Brixton will be followed by United States festival appearances at All Things Go in New York on September 25 and Columbia, Maryland, on September 27. In October, Young is scheduled to play Austin City Limits in Austin, Texas, on October 3 and 10.

Listen to “From Down Here” here.