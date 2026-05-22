Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Espresso’ Surpasses Three Billion Spotify Streams

Cover: Courtesy of Island Records

Sabrina Carpenter’s smash single “Espresso” has reached a milestone of three billion streams on Spotify. The song is driven by a disco-ish beat and an enduringly catchy chorus: “Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know/That’s that me espresso.”

“So much of what I like is the punchline,” Carpenter told “Hot Ones” host Sean Evans. “If people don’t know the punchline, it’s like, waste. That’s how I feel about ‘me espresso.’ I’ve heard a lot of people that were like, ‘She should’ve said, That’s that blonde espresso, duh.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, yes. That is another song as well that deserves its spot in the world, but this one for me … ‘me espresso’ just felt like the right thing to say, and it rhymes with the line before it.”

“Espresso” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s the lead single from Carpenter’s 2024 album Short n’ Sweet, which won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. Carpenter wrote the song with hit-making songwriter Amy Allen, Steph Jones, and producer Julian Bunetta. “Espresso” received Grammy nominations for Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Remixed Recording, winning the latter two awards.

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

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Several of the diminutive pop star’s songs have entered the Spotify Billions Club, including “Nonsense,” “Taste, and “Please Please Please.” In June 2024, “Please Please Please” joined “Espresso” at the top of the charts, landing Carpenter her second No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart and making her the youngest solo female artist to concurrently hold the top two spots on the chart.

Last year, Carpenter released Man’s Best Friend, which includes the hit singles “Manchild,” “Tears,” and “When Did You Get Hot?” The album earned her six more Grammy nominations. She recently released a music video for the chart-topping track “House Tour.” Directed by Carpenter and Margaret Qualley, both appear in the video alongside actress Madelyn Cline.

Buy Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n’ Sweet on vinyl and CD here.