Listen to Lisa, Rema, and Anitta’s New FIFA 2026 World Cup Song ‘Goals’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

BLACKPINK‘s Lisa, Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema, and Brazilian pop maven Anitta have released “Goals,” a new collaboration for the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album. Out now via SALXCO UAM & Def Jam Recordings, the track arrives alongside an official music video and was produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Cirkut.

The new song blends K-pop, Afrobeats, and Latin pop, drawing on the distinct sounds each artist brings from their respective corners of the globe. “Being a part of the Official FIFA World Cup Album this year has been so exciting,” Lisa said. “Music always unites people across the world, so it has been an honor to work with Anitta and Rema.”

Anitta added: “My connection to the World Cup is deeply emotional. I’m Brazilian, after all, of course I have wonderful memories tied to the tournament. It’s incredibly special to now contribute to its history, collaborating with LISA and Rema on ‘Goals’! I’m very grateful for this opportunity.” Rema described the collaboration simply: “Three continents, one track…bringing all our sounds together like this is a big moment for music on the world stage.”

“Goals” is the fourth single from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album, following “Por Ella” by Los Ángeles Azules and Belinda, “Echo” by Daddy Yankee and Shenseea, and “Illuminate” by Jessie Reyez and Elyanna. The project has been rolling out in stages ahead of the tournament, with each release incorporating regional sounds from a new corner of the globe. The World Cup itself will take place across three countries—Canada, the United States, and Mexico—from June 11 through July 19.

Outside of “Goals,” Lisa released her debut album Alter Ego, which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, earlier this year; in 2025, she also appeared with BLACKPINK on their Deadline EP. Anitta dropped her seventh studio album EQUILIBRIVM in April 2026 and made history as the first Brazilian artist to perform as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live the same month. Rema, whose 2023 hit “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, earned his first GRAMMY nomination in 2024 for Best Global Music Album, for his acclaimed record HEIS.

Listen to “Goals” here.