Nick Jonas Lead Single Anchors ‘Power Ballad’ Soundtrack

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

The official soundtrack for Power Ballad will be released May 29 via Republic Records. Power Ballad (Music From The Motion Picture) features music from the musical comedy starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas, including the lead single “How To Write A Song Without You,” performed by Jonas.

The soundtrack includes all music featured in the film, with several versions of “How To Write A Song Without You” performed by Jonas and Rudd. The 17-track album also includes “Celebration,” “Summer of ’69,” “The Power of Love,” “Boys Are Back in Town,” “Message in a Bottle,” “1984,” “Maneater,” and “Dublin To L.A.” The tracklist features a radio version of “How To Write A Song Without You,” along with separate Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd versions.

Power Ballad (2026) Official Trailer - Paul Rudd, Nick Jonas

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Power Ballad stars Rudd as Rick, a wedding singer past his commercial peak, and Jonas as Danny, a former boy-band singer. The story follows the two musicians after Danny turns one of Rick’s songs into a hit, leading Rick to try to regain credit for his work. The film was directed by John Carney, who co-wrote it with Peter McDonald. Anthony Bregman, Carney, Peter Cron, Rebecca O’Flanagan, and Robert Walpole produced the project. The cast also includes McDonald, Marcella Plunkett, Havana Rose Liu, and Jack Reynor.

The soundtrack announcement follows Power Ballad‘s premieres at the 2026 Dublin International Film Festival and SXSW Film Festival. Lionsgate will release Power Ballad theatrically on May 29 in the U.K., Ireland, and select U.S. cities, including Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, and Phoenix. A nationwide U.S. expansion is set for June 5, with tickets scheduled to go on sale May 21.

Listen to the Power Ballad soundtrack here.