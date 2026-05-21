‘Skin’ Opens Alessi Rose’s Next Chapter

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Alessi Rose has released her new single “Skin,” out now via Capitol Records. The track, which arrives with an accompanying visual, follows the November deluxe edition of her EP Voyeur and comes ahead of a summer run that includes Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Isle of Wight Festival, Lollapalooza Berlin, and BST Hyde Park.

Produced and co-written by Adam Yaron, “Skin” centers on the feeling of losing sight of yourself while trying to satisfy other people. Rose said the song came from a period when she was spending time in the studio and processing feelings that had been building beneath the surface. “‘Skin’ was the realization that the more you try to be everything that everyone else wants, the less you feel like yourself,” she said. “Sometimes my skin feels uncomfortable, but I’m learning to exist in it honestly anyway.”

Alessi Rose - Skin (Visualizer)

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“Skin” is Rose’s first release since Voyeur (Deluxe), which expanded the original eight-song project with additional tracks. The deluxe edition included “First Original Thought,” a song written by Rose with Blake Slatkin and Amy Allen, as well as “Same Mouth,” “Everything Anything,” “That Could Be Me,” and “Dumb Girl.” The EP also featured production from Sam De Jong, John Hill, Sammy Witte, and Couros.

The announcement follows a 2025 that included Rose’s North American dates with Tate McRae on the Miss Possessive Tour and European shows with Dua Lipa on the Radical Optimism Tour. In 2026, she was named to BBC Radio 1’s Sound of 2026 longlist, Shazam’s Fast Forward 2026 Artists, SiriusXM and Pandora’s Artist Accelerator, and Vevo DSCVR’s Artists to Watch 2026. Rose’s upcoming live dates include May 24 at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Sunderland, June 19 at Isle of Wight Festival in Newport, July 12 at BST Hyde Park in London supporting Lewis Capaldi, July 19 at Lollapalooza Berlin, and August 25 at Edinburgh’s Highland Showgrounds supporting Lorde.

Listen to Alessi Rose’s “Skin” here.