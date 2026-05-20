DC THE DON Shares Video For ‘Riff Raff 2013’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Milwaukee, Wisconsin rapper DC THE DON has shared a music video for “Riff Raff 2013,” one of many standout cuts from his recently released the rumors are true EP.

The collection dropped earlier this month, and “Riff Raff 2013” pays homage to the rapper featured in the title. The accompanying video features DC THE DON cruising on a boat and enjoying life in a luxury vehicle alongside the song’s namesake, Riff Raff. On the song, DC raps: “Big chain around my neck, I feel like Riff Raff.”

DC THE DON has long made it a point to celebrate the music he grew up on by including these references in his own music. “Riff Raff 2013” is just the latest example of this practice. In a 2024 interview with Billboard, the rapper reflected on including conscious rap into his sound.

DC THE DON - Riff Raff 2013 (Official Music Video)

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He spoke about including references to Kendrick Lamar on his songs, saying: “These are all the things that I love and I knew I would get some type of backlash for it, but I didn’t give a f**k. I wanted to feel a part of what I like. I wanted to borrow that energy instead of borrowing the energy of the bulls**t everyone else does.

“Songs that remind you of an era of your life are a lost art. I haven’t had a song like that lately, and maybe it’s because I’m getting older. But I just wanted to give those kids that listen to me the same feeling that I got when people actually cared about the song structure and the way that the cover looked and the way that the mixing sounded and these different voice modulations and stuff. It’s not just about seeing how distorted we can make something sound or how we make a sound viral on TikTok. That ain’t gonna do nothing for these kids.”

Before the arrival of the rumors are true, DC THE DON was riding the high of “GET NAKED,” which sampled Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl” and became a massive viral sensation. Since its release, it has accrued 90 million streams and over 80K videos on TikTok.