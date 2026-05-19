Blue October Premiering New ’18th Floor Balcony’ Music Video

Photo: Tyler Curtis / @tyliner courtesy of Live Nation

Blue October fans are getting Foiled again. The Texas alt-rock band has been building up to a 20th anniversary vinyl reissue of their 2006 album Foiled, as well as a fall tour commemorating the record. Now, with the May 29 release date rapidly approaching, they’re sharing the second of three new music videos for Foiled tracks.

Upon announcing the Foiled reissue in March, Blue October released a brand new video for “Congratulations,” featuring vocals from Imogen Heap. The band is following that up by premiering a video for “18th Floor Balcony” this Tuesday, May 19 at 5 p.m. PT.

In a video interview previewing the “18th Floor Balcony” video, Blue October’s Justin Furstenfeld identifies the ballad as one of the best-known songs on Foiled. “I wrote it in like 10 minutes,” Furstenfeld remembers, flashing back to the night his ex-wife Lisa Pepin inspired the song. “It was such an amazing, powerful evening,” he says. “Going all the way up to room 1852 and opening the door and seeing her standing there in a silk blouse, I was just dumbfounded.”

Furstenfeld was struggling with addiction, depression, and bipolar disorder during the Foiled album cycle, as referenced on hits like “Hate Me” and “Into The Ocean.” In the interview clip, Furstenfeld, who has been sober since 2012, expresses gratitude about the opportunity to revisit these songs with a fresh perspective. “I like that I’m in a very good spot now to be creative about the song,” he says, referring to his role in crafting the video’s narrative. “I like the storylines,” he says. “I like acting. So I get to act in it. Got to wear a tuxedo.”

Blue October’s Foiled tour begins on October 22 in Abilene, Texas and circles the country before conclusion back in Texas with a pair of shows December 18 and 19 at 713 Music Hall in the band’s hometown of Houston. Each night, they’ll perform Foiled in full from front to back.

Listen to “Floor Balcony” here.