Miranda Lambert Releases New Single ‘Crisco’

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Miranda Lambert has released “Crisco,” her first single with MCA. The song arrives ahead of its live debut at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards, which streams from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Prime Video tonight.

“Crisco” was written by Lambert with Aaron Raitiere, Jesse Frasure, and Chill Fellacheck. The track draws from the country-dance setting of Urban Cowboy and the disco-era frame of Saturday Night Fever, while its lyrics nod to Glen Campbell, Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton, Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, and the 1970s. “We wanted something that feels familiar but also fresh, which is really hard to do,” Lambert said. “We leaned into all the things I grew up loving about country music.”

Miranda Lambert - Crisco (Visualizer)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

Lambert also said the song allowed her to use strings in a larger way than she had previously explored on record. The release follows “A Song To Sing,” her duet with Chris Stapleton, which is nominated for ACM Music Event of the Year. At the 2026 ACM Awards, Lambert is nominated in eight categories, including Female Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Single of the Year, Visual Media of the Year, and two Music Event of the Year categories. She is also nominated as a co-writer and co-producer on Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas.”

The announcement follows Lambert’s 2024 album Postcards from Texas, which received a Grammy nomination and extended her run to 10 consecutive Top 10 albums on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. Lambert remains the most-awarded artist in Academy of Country Music history and has won three Grammys and 14 Country Music Association Awards. In recent years, she also co-founded Big Loud Texas with Jon Randall, released the cookbook Y’all Eat Yet?, and continued her MuttNation Foundation work, which has raised more than $13 million for animal shelters and rescue organizations.

Listen to “Crisco” here.