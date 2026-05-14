Shania Twain Returns To Her Roots With New Album, ‘Little Miss Twain’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Shania Twain has announced her seventh studio album, Little Miss Twain, out July 24 via Republic Nashville. The five-time Grammy winner has also released the album’s lead single, “Dirty Rosie,” which is available now. The project follows Twain’s 2023 album Queen of Me.

Little Miss Twain is described as a return to Twain’s roots, drawing on country, pop, rock, soul, and bluegrass. In a statement, Twain said the album reflects her teenage years, her upbringing, and the music she grew up loving. “A lot of Little Miss Twain is reflective of my teens, my roots as well as the energy of the rock and R&B I loved so much, but still with that Western twang,” she said. “Where I’m from you don’t go anywhere on a horse — you go on a snowmobile. I was dreaming about the Western lifestyle and I was living in a very different world than where I ended up.”

Shania Twain - Dirty Rosie (Lyric Video)

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Ahead of the album’s release, Twain will open for Harry Styles during his 12-night run at London’s Wembley Stadium in June and July. She will also play a one-off headlining show at Thomond Park Stadium in Limerick City, Ireland, on July 7. The newly announced dates place Twain back on the road before Little Miss Twain arrives later that month.

The album continues the huge run of recent activity from Twain. In July 2022, Netflix released Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, a documentary about her life and career, alongside the companion Highlights album. Early the following year, Twain released Queen of Me via Republic Nashville, followed by the Queen of Me Tour, which ran from April 2023 through November 2023. In 2024, she returned to Las Vegas for her third residency, Come On Over, which concluded in February 2025.

Listen to “Dirty Rosie” here.