See KATSEYE’s 2026 Wildworld Arena Tour Dates

Photo: Rahul Bhatt Courtesy of HYBE x Geffen Records

KATSEYE has announced the Wildworld Tour, a 2026 headline arena run of the UK, Europe, and North America. The tour will begin September 1 at Dublin’s 3Arena and continue through November 27, when the group plays Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City. The North American leg opens October 13 at Kaseya Center in Miami, with additional stops including UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York on October 24 and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on November 21.

Tickets for all dates will first be available through a Weverse Artist Presale beginning Wednesday, May 20, at 11 a.m. local time, followed by the Katseye.World Presale at 3 p.m. local time. The general onsale begins Thursday, May 21, at 3 p.m. local time. For the Europe and UK dates, fans can also register for presale access by pre-ordering KATSEYE’s new EP WILD or by signing up without a purchase. VIP experiences will also be available through the KATSEYE Weverse Shop in select territories and the group’s official store in the U.S.

The tour announcement comes ahead of WILD, KATSEYE’s third EP, which is set for release August 14 via HYBE x Geffen Records. The same day, the group will perform on the Citi Concert Series on TODAY. The new project follows the 2025 EP BEAUTIFUL CHAOS, which debuted in the top five of the Billboard 200. The group also has three 2026 festival dates scheduled before the arena tour: The Governors Ball Music Festival in New York on June 5, Hinterland Music Festival in Saint Charles, Iowa on July 30, and 88rising Festival: Head In The Clouds in Pasadena on August 8.

On May 25, KATSEYE will perform at the 52nd American Music Awards, airing live from Las Vegas. The group is nominated for New Artist of the Year, Best Music Video for “Gnarly,” and Breakthrough Pop Artist. In 2025, KATSEYE earned two Grammy nominations, for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Gabriela.” Their latest single, “PINKY UP,” received its live debut at Coachella, where the group made its festival debut in April.

Listen to KATSEYE’s Wild EP here.