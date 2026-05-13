Billy Corgan To Bring ‘A Night of Mellon Collie and Infinite Sadness’ To The UK And EU

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

“A Night Of Mellon Collie And Infinite Sadness Featuring Billy Corgan,” which is an orchestral and operatic rendering of the Smashing Pumpkins’ 1995 opus, is set to be performed in the UK and EU this fall.

Corgan will bring the show to London on September 1 and 2, performing at Royal Festival Hall. From there, the performance will travel to Antwerp for an early and evening show on September 6. Following that date, there will be shows in Paris on September 8 and 9, before the run concludes on September 11 in Madrid at Palacio Vistalegre.

Regarding the performances, Corgan said: “The success of translating Mellon Collie into operatic and classical form has been one of the most satisfying experiences of my life. Where on each of the seven sold out nights in Chicago we’d finish within the raucous wave of a standing ovation. So to now take it on the road, and to Europe, too says this magical dream doesn’t have to end.”

It’s been a very exciting time for fans of Smashing Pumpkins. Back in March, it was revealed that the band will be joining fellow headliners like Lorde, Charli XCX, Olivia Dean, Tate McRae, Jennie, The xx, and John Summit at Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer. It will be a homecoming for The Smashing Pumpkins. It’s been over 30 years since the rock band, formed in 1988 in Chicago by frontman and guitarist Billy Corgan, performed at the festival. They were part of the fourth lineup in 1994, back when Lollapalooza was a touring festival.

Back in February, the band announced that they would be celebrating 35 years of their debut album, Gish, with a special edition vinyl reissue in multiple color variants. These new editions will arrive in just over two weeks on May 29, the same week as the anniversary. Both versions of the reissue are housed in the original 1991 packaging.

Shop The Smashing Pumpkins’ music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.