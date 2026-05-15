The Beach Boys’ ‘Pet Sounds’ Goes Double Platinum Ahead Of 60th Anniversary

Photo: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images; Courtesy of UMe

Wouldn’t it be nice to go double platinum? Ahead of its 60th anniversary on Saturday, May 16th, The Beach Boys’ classic record Pet Sounds has been certified double platinum by the RIAA. Additionally, the album’s classic singles “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “God Only Knows,” and “Sloop John B” are now 4x platinum, 2x platinum, and platinum, respectively.

The milestone was celebrated this week with a ceremony at the historic Capitol Records tower in Hollywood. Founding members Mike Love, Al Jardine, and Bruce Johnston were joined by the families of Brian Wilson, Dennis Wilson, and Carl Wilson to be presented with plaques by UMe Chairman Bruce Resnikoff, commemorating Pet Sounds’ new multi-platinum status.

Pet Sounds was only considered a moderate commercial success upon its release, but it has since become the group’s signature record and surpassed two billion streams. In honor of its anniversary, The Beach Boys have partnered with the San Diego Zoo (where the iconic Pet Sounds cover was photographed in 1966) for a listening experience that pairs the full album with footage of the zoo’s animal residents.

Pet Sounds Full Album × San Diego Zoo Animals | The Beach Boys 60th Anniversary

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The anniversary also brings two new distinct premium all-analog audiophile pressings, released via Capitol/UMe. These include a 2LP Vinylphyle Edition featuring the original album in both mono and stereo, and a high-end Definitive Sound Series Audiophile Edition presented in mono using the One Step process. A collectible Zoetrope vinyl edition with textured front cover is also available.

Also available is The Pet Sounds Sessions Highlights, which compiles standout material from The Pet Sounds Sessions, which documented the legendary 1965–66 recording sessions. The new collection features 25 alternate takes, acappellas, and tracking sessions; all appearing for the first time on vinyl. Available as a 2CD set and across multiple 2LP configurations—including standard black vinyl and limited-edition splatter/color variants—each format includes new liner notes by longtime Beach Boys historian Howie Edelson, along with a detailed sessionography.

Shop the 60th anniversary editions of The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds here.