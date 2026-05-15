Chris Cornell’s ‘Carry On’ Debuts On Vinyl

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Carry On, the second solo album from Audioslave and Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell, is debuting on vinyl for the first time ever. The 2007 album will be available on classic black vinyl and a limited edition 2LP picture disc version.

Originally released in 2007, the new version of Carry On has been remastered by Levi Seitz at Blackbelt Mastering before being pressed onto 180-gram vinyl. The album also features two new bonus tracks—”Today” and “Roads We Choose”—and an extended intro for Cornell’s cover of Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean.” Carry On is also well remembered for including “You Know My Name,” the track Cornell recorded as the theme to the 2006 James Bond movie Casino Royale.

Carry On was actually recorded shortly after Cornell was nearly injured in a motorcycle accident. The musician was flung 20 feet in the air but escaped basically unharmed, heading back to the studio later the same day. “I was lucky,” he told the New York Post at the time. “I was sort of thinking, ‘This is an actual accident. I hope it’s not as bad as it feels like it’s going to be.’” He also explained how he ended up with the Bond theme, telling the outlet, “They wanted a voice that fit well with his persona. They were looking for a singer who was unapologetically male, someone with introspection in his voice but not afraid to be masculine.” He explained, “I decided that I was going to sing it like Tom Jones, in that crooning style. I wanted people to hear my voice… I knew I’d never have it again – a big orchestra – so I wanted to have fun with it.” The track was eventually nominated for the Grammy for Best Song Written For Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media.

After becoming an icon of the grunge era in the 1990s, Cornell released his debut solo album in 1999 with Euphoria Morning. After Carry On, he released two more: 2009’s Scream, and 2015’s Higher Truth.

Order Carry On on limited edition vinyl here.