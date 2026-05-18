Little Big Town Releases New Song ‘Hey There Sunshine’

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Little Big Town has released “Hey There Sunshine,” their first new music in two years, via MCA. The multi-platinum, Grammy-winning country group, made up of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook, also shared the song’s official music video ahead of a debut performance at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards.

“Hey There Sunshine” was produced by Fairchild and Gena Johnson, whose credits include work with Jason Isbell, Dolly Parton, and Brandi Carlile. The official music video was directed by Becky Fluke and Reid Long, who have previously worked with Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, and The Black Keys. Fairchild said of the song, “Songs are truly the most profound gifts. We’re honored this one found its way to us. It’s a reminder of all the beauty around us and that it’s never too late to find it.”

Little Big Town - Hey There Sunshine (Official Music Video)

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The group will perform “Hey There Sunshine” tonight at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards. The ceremony will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and stream live at 8 p.m. EDT and 5 p.m. PDT on Prime Video and Twitch.

Little Big Town’s catalog includes “Boondocks,” “Pontoon,” “Tornado,” “Day Drinking,” and “Girl Crush,” which was the best-selling country single of 2015. The group’s albums include Tornado, PainKiller, The Breaker, Nightfall, and Mr. Sun. The Breaker debuted at No. 1 and included the Grammy-winning song “Better Man.” Across their 25-year career, Little Big Town has earned more than 45 major award nominations and more than 20 wins across the Grammys, CMAs, ACMs, AMAs, People’s Choice Awards, and the Emmys.

Listen to “Hey There Sunshine” here.