Keith Urban Shares ‘Steal Away’ Cover

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Keith Urban has shared a new cover of the 1980 Robbie Dupree track, “Steal Away.” Urban’s dreamy ode to summertime nostalgia will appear on his upcoming yacht rock album, Flow State, out June 12 via MCA.

Flow State is Urban’s 13th studio album. It features the country star channeling the laid-back sounds of classic yacht rock classics like “Baby Come Back,” “Just the Two of Us,” and “Summer Breeze.” The album features one original track, “We Go Back,” featuring the musical icon Michael McDonald of the Doobie Brothers. Flow State also includes collaborations from the celebrated country group, Little Big Town, and John Mayer (on the aptly-titled “Guitar Man”). The album was produced by Urban and Dann Huff and recorded at Urban’s “The Sound” studio in Nashville.

“The origins of this kind of music was, in certain ways, a reaction and an antidote to the stresses of the times,” Urban said. “Its sole mission (and soul mission) is unchanged, to bring us together and remind us that life is happening NOW, the eternal now, and we have far more in common than not.” Urban added that he hopes listeners can “feel the exhale, comfort and optimism these songs were originally written by and for.”

Keith Urban - Steal Away (Visualizer)

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Urban has a busy summer ahead of him. Urban is set to perform at the upcoming American Music Awards live from Las Vegas and airing on CBS and Paramount+ on May 25. He will then perform at Nissan Stadium on June 5 as part of CMA Fest 2026. Additional dates include Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City, Florida on May 28, Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida on May 29, and Country Summer Music Festival in Santa Rosa, California on June 13.

In 2024, Urban released HIGH, which featured “Heart Like A Hometown,” “Straight Line,” “Go Home W U” with Lainey Wilson, and “Messed Up As Me.”

Listen to “Steal Away” here.