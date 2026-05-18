Ella Langley, Cody Johnson And More Win At ACM Awards

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

The winners have been announced for the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards. Hosted by Shania Twain, the event featured big wins from Ella Langley, Cody Johnson, and others.

The ceremony streamed live for an international audience across 240+ countries and territories exclusively on Prime Video and Amazon Music from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Performers included Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Kacey Musgraves, Little Big Town, Riley Green, Blake Shelton, and more.

Ella Langley was the night’s big winner, taking home five awards, including Female Artist Of The Year and Artist-Songwriter Of The Year. Her song “Choosin’ Texas” was awarded Song of the Year and Single of the Year. Langler also featured on the Music Event of the Year winner, “Don’t Mind If I Do” by Riley Green.

Cody Johnson took home the trophy for Male Artist Of The Year and Entertainer Of The Year.

The Red Clay Strays were named Group Of The Year and Brooks & Dunn were dubbed Duo Of The Year.

Avery Anna is the winner of New Female Artist Of The Year while Tucker Wetmore received the award for New Male Artist Of The Year. Wetmore celebrated his win ahead of the ceremony. The Academy of Country Music sent the trophy internationally – a first in recent history – during the final night of Wetmore’s three-show, sold-out run at the O2 Forum Kentish Town.

Parker McCollum’s self-titled record won Album of the Year and Jessie Jo Dillon was named Songwriter Of The Year. Stephen Wilson, Jr.’s “Cuckoo” won Visual Media Of The Year.

This year, the four most-nominated artists were all women: Megan Moroney led with nine nods, followed by Lambert (eight) and Langley and Wilson (seven each). This marks the second year in a row that a female solo artist has led the nominations. Lambert took home two trophies for her work on “Choosin’ Texas.”

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