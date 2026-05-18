‘Living For The City’ Video Podcast Visits the Locales That Shaped Sound

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

A new video podcast titled Living For The City will visit the locales that informed influential musical revolutions. The eight-episode inaugural season features Detroit, a city that has shaped the sound of music for decades via Motown, Bob Seger, techno, hip-hop, and beyond.

The debut episode is out now, with new episodes released every Wednesday. Listeners can stream the series on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. Future seasons will spotlight cities around the world that have shaped music across generations.

“Living For The City” is hosted by MacArthur Fellow and New York Times bestselling author Hanif Abdurraqib, who visits the neighborhoods, record stores, clubs, and street corners where these sounds first took hold. Along the way, he meets artists, DJs, producers, and the people behind the scenes who built these movements from the ground up.

“I am someone who has a deep investment in not just sounds, but the roots of the sounds, the hands and hearts that went into making the sounds, the places that help shape and define the sounds,” says Abdurraqib. “I am thankful for a project that lets me explore these stories and these people.”

Living for the City (Official Trailer): Premieres May 13th!

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Abdurraqib is a defining voice in contemporary cultural criticism, known for writing about music, sports, and Black performance with literary depth. His work has appeared in The New Yorker, The New York Times, The Fader, and Pitchfork. His books include They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us and A Little Devil in America, which won the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction, as well as There’s Always This Year, a New York Times bestseller. “Living for the City” marks his first time stepping on camera as a show host.

Living for the City is the first of a lineup of shows from Side Stage, a network from Live Nation and Magnet Originals, with more shows coming soon.

Shop Bob Seger’s music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.