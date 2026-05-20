Watch Vince Gill And His Band Perform At NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Vince Gill and his band stopped by NPR’s famed Tiny Desk for a performance that spanned the country singer’s iconic discography.

The set began with Gill’s celebrated 1992 single “One More Last Chance,” before the band moved into “Whenever You Come Around” from 2025’s Swingin’ Love Songs. From there, the group performed “Heroes,” which is unreleased but will appear on Gill’s ongoing 50 Years from Home project. The band then performed the emotional “When a Soldier Dies,” inspired by Gill’s trip to Arlington National Cemetery and included on the 2025 50 Years From Home EP, I Gave You Everything I Had. The set concluded with 1994’s “Go Rest High on That Mountain,” which Gill explained was inspired by, “losing my brother 33 years ago.” The song was recently added to the National Recording Registry and the Library of Congress’ list of significant recordings.

Vince Gill: Tiny Desk Concert

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Earlier this month, Gill officially accepted the Ken Burns American Heritage Prize, honoring his work in helping understand the American spirit. “With a grateful heart, thank you for this amazing honor,” said Gill upon receiving the award. “I think the world of Ken Burns and I think the world of what you’re doing – and you’re trying to make this place better, trying to make it matter, trying to make us have some reverence for what’s been around for a long, long time.”

Additionally, earlier in May, Gill unveiled Nobody Held Her Like Me, the seventh volume in his monthly 50 Years From Home EP series. The seven-song project arrived May 8 and includes special guests Maggie Rose and Lamont Landers, along with new material produced by Gill at his home studio near Nashville.

Other recent Gill highlights include the Country Music Association decision to present Gill with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award last year. Gill has continued touring with the Eagles on The Long Goodbye, Act III. His solo dates resume next month and will continue through August, while Gill and Amy Grant are scheduled to return to the Ryman Auditorium in December for their annual Christmas at the Ryman run.

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