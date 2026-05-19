Three New Tracks Expand PARTYOF2’s Debut Album

Video Still: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

PARTYOF2 have released AMERIKA’S NEXT TOP PARTY! (EXTENDED CUT), an expanded version of their debut album, via Def Jam Recordings. The Los Angeles duo, made up of Jadagrace and SWIM, also shared a new music video for “PUNK B!TCH,” which went live Friday, May 15.

The expanded project adds three new tracks, “2 NIGHTS IN LA,” “PUNK B!TCH,” and “PLAN B,” along with an interlude. The new songs were led by SWIM on production and include contributions from Martin Rodrigues, Gustav Landell, Simon Jonasson, Solomon Fox, and Luca Mauti. PARTYOF2 said the release came after the sold-out ANTP! tour. “We’re not ready to close this chapter just yet,” the duo said. “There were still things we needed to get off our chest, and we didn’t want to leave anything unsaid.”

PARTYOF2 - PUNK B!TCH (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

Watch this video on YouTube

Click to load video

The “PUNK B!TCH” video was directed by the duo. The expanded edition follows the original AMERIKA’S NEXT TOP PARTY!, which was produced and written by SWIM and Jadagrace and introduced the pair’s PARTYOF2 project in early 2025. The album included “POSER,” which has passed 43 million streams to date.

The release follows PARTYOF2’s AMERIKA’S NEXT TOP PARTY! tour, which included a May 15 show at Colours Hoxton in London, a May 17 date at Paradiso in Amsterdam, and a May 18 show at Kantine am Berghain in Berlin. The duo are also scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza in Chicago on July 31 and Osheaga Festival in Montreal on August 1. PARTYOF2 will continue their festival run at All Points East in London on August 29.

Order the AMERIKA’S NEXT TOP PARTY! here.