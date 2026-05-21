Sienna Spiro Announces Debut Album ‘Visitor’ For July 3

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Sienna Spiro has announced her debut album Visitor, out July 3 via Capitol Records. The London-born singer and songwriter also shared an album trailer and opened pre-orders for the project.

Visitor was executive produced by Omer Fedi, whose credits include Sam Smith and SZA, with additional production from Blake Slatkin, Yakob, and Michael Pollack. The album also features orchestral work from Larry Gold, known for work with Al Green and Silk Sonic, and Academy Award winner Peter Rotter. Spiro recorded with collaborators at Electric Lady Studios in New York, Abbey Road Studios in London, and Valentine Recording Studios in Los Angeles.

SIENNA SPIRO - 'Visitor' The Debut Album, out July 3rd

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Spiro said the album grew out of her interest in impermanence and relationships. “I’ve always had a strong awareness of impermanence; I’m very fearful of things ending and people leaving,” she said. “Making this album really taught me how to savor things in the moment, instead of constantly worrying about the future.” The announcement follows three previously released songs from the album reaching the Billboard Hot 100: “Die On This Hill,” which peaked at No. 19, “The Visitor,” which reached No. 43, and “You Stole The Show,” which reached No. 55.

The album announcement follows Spiro’s 2025 debut EP SINK NOW, SWIM LATER, which introduced her mix of soul, pop, and jazz. In 2026, she was shortlisted for the BRIT Awards’ Critics’ Choice award and received two American Music Award nominations, for Best Vocal Performance and Breakthrough Pop Artist. After the Los Angeles date of The Visitor Tour, Spiro joined Sam Smith at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre for a duet of “Die On This Hill.” She also performed “Die On This Hill” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, while P!nk covered the song during The Kelly Clarkson Show. Later in 2026, Spiro is scheduled for festival appearances including Montreux Jazz Festival, All Points East, Lollapalooza, Newport Jazz, Outside Lands, All Things Go, and Austin City Limits.

Listen to Sienna Spiro’s Visitor here.