40 Years Later, Wang Chung Revisits ‘To Live And Die In L.A.’

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Wang Chung have announced a deluxe 2LP vinyl edition of To Live And Die In L.A., the soundtrack to William Friedkin’s 1985 film. The 40th anniversary edition will be released July 31 exclusively through Interscope.com.

The remastered double vinyl edition will be pressed on opaque orange L.A. Sunset vinyl and includes songs and instrumentals featured in the film, along with remixes and two previously unreleased demos from the same era. The tracklisting has been re-sequenced with vocal and instrumental selections interspersed in a way that reflects their placement throughout the movie. Jack Hues and Nick Feldman said the release follows “a number of years searching for the right partner for this project” and added that the set includes all songs and instrumentals from the film, plus additional material.

Wang Chung - To Live And Die In L.A.

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The collection includes “Dance Hall Days” and “Wait,” both from Wang Chung’s 1984 album Points On The Curve and both featured in the film. “Dance Hall Days” was not included on the original soundtrack album. The new edition also features “This One’s for You, White Boy,” which makes its commercial debut on this vinyl release, as well as extended and instrumental versions of “To Live And Die In L.A.,” “Wake Up Stop Dreaming,” and “Wait.” The bonus disc also includes the 1985 demo recordings “Joy” and “So Cold,” neither of which was used in the film.

The announcement arrives ahead of Wang Chung’s 2026 North American tour dates, which begin July 19 at Blue Note Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort in Napa, California. The itinerary also includes July 23 at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, August 4 at ACL Live at Moody Theater in Austin, and August 23 at The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium in North York, Ontario. The 40th anniversary package includes a gatefold jacket, alternate cover art on a matte finish, printed sleeves with photos of Chance, played by William Petersen, and Masters, played by Willem Dafoe, plus poster art designed by Matthew Lineham and Lourdes Hues.

Buy the To Live And Die In L.A. soundtrack now.