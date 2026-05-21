The-Dream Unveils ‘Bring That Body’ Music Video

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

The-Dream has released the official music video for “Bring That Body.” The single previews his upcoming studio album Love/Hate II, arriving soon through RadioKilla Records and Republic Records. The video places The-Dream in a late-night setting built around dim lighting, a saloon backdrop, and a private-night-out atmosphere.

THE-DREAM - Bring That Body (Official Music Video)

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“Bring That Body” arrives as The-Dream prepares Love/Hate II, the sequel to his 2007 debut album. In the press release, he describes the project as a record about the current state of love. “I want to make a record about where love is now,” he said. “Relationships became cheapened. People used to fight for their love.” The announcement also follows recognition from The New York Times, which named The-Dream among “The 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters” and cited his work on Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” Mariah Carey’s “Touch My Body,” and Justin Bieber’s “Baby.”

The-Dream has spent nearly 20 years as a singer, songwriter, and producer whose catalog spans R&B, pop, country, and hip-hop. In 2024, he won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year for his contributions to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter. His recent credits also include The Clipse’s “All Things Considered,” Rosalía’s “Sauvignon Blanc,” and Summer Walker’s “Allegedly.” The new video follows press attention for “Bring That Body” from Variety, Complex, and VIBE, with VIBE including the song among “The 50 Hip-Hop And R&B Releases You Need On Your Playlist.”

Listen to THE-DREAM’s “Bring That Body” here.