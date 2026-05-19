‘Forever My Lady’: Jodeci’s Game-Changing Debut Album

Cover: Courtesy of UMe

Widely regarded as one of the 90s landmark debuts, Jodeci’s Forever My Lady was greeted warmly by fans and critics alike. A game-changer in every sense of the term, it’s enjoyed sustained critical acclaim (The Atlantic called it “the album that reinvigorated R&B”) but it also had a broad commercial appeal. It’s sold over three million copies in the U.S. and won industry accolades including Billboard and Soul Train Music awards.

First formed in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1988, Jodeci was the brainchild of Donald Earle DeGrate Jr, better known by his stage name DeVante Swing. A prodigiously talented singer, songwriter and rapper, DeVante idolized Prince and Michael Jackson and wanted to make ground-breaking pop music with his own group, also featuring vocalists Cedric “Ki-Ci” Hailey, Joel “JoJo” Hailey and his brother Dalvin “Mr. Dalvin” DeGrate.

Jodeci - Forever My Lady

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An initial demo tape brokered a deal with NYC-based label Uptown in 1990, though the sessions for Forever My Lady took some months to complete. Jodeci was searching for a cutting edge sound that incorporated elements of hip-hip, jazz, funk and R&B, along with the soul and Gospel music they had absorbed while growing up. In the end, they realized it with the help of Grammy-nominated co-producer Al B. Sure!, whose sound palette and technical skills helped shape Forever My Lady’s legendary title song.

“When Al came in, he brought in the sounds we needed to use,” Dalvin DeGrate told Soul Culture in 2011. “We liked the New Jack Swing artists he was associated with, like Guy, but we weren’t really into sounds. But Al brought in all these orchestral-type sounds and different instruments. It really strengthened the record.”

Jodeci - Come & Talk To Me

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The marriage of Al B. Sure!’s dramatic soundscapes with the band’s silky smooth harmonies proved especially heady on “Forever My Lady” and the song put Jodeci on the map when it made No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100. Crucially, though, its parent album revealed Jodeci had plenty more of a similar caliber in reserve. Its classy follow-up singles “Come Talk To Me,” “I’m Still Waiting” and the sensual “Stay” all made the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hot Hip-Hop Singles Chart, with “Come Talk To Me” also rising to No. 11 on the Hot 100.

First released on May 28, 1991, Forever My Lady further established Jodeci on the charts. It peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 and debuted atop the Billboard R&B Albums chart. The album also attracted positive reviews, with Entertainment Weekly astutely noting: “If they can keep up the momentum of this commercially successful debut, Jodeci will be a force to be reckoned with.”

Listen to the expanded editions of Forever My Lady and Diary of a Mad Band now.