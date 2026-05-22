Ariana Grande Celebrates 10th Anniversary of ‘Dangerous Woman’ With Special Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Ariana Grande is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her third studio album, Dangerous Woman, with a special reissue. Titled Dangerous Woman (Tenth Anniversary Edition), it features new cover art, the original album’s tracklist, as well as previously unreleased fan favorite track “Knew Better Part Two” (serving as the sequel to original track “Knew Better / Forever Boy”).

The expanded edition is currently available on all streaming platforms and will also be released on vinyl on May 29. Fans can now pre-order the vinyl here. Originally released in 2016, Dangerous Woman debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart. It features massive singles like “Side To Side” with Nicki Minaj, “Dangerous Woman,” and “Into You,” which hit No. 4, No. 8, and No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.

Dangerous Woman

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The 3x Platinum album has racked up more than 20 million global units and more than 25 billion streams to date. Additionally, six songs from the album have surpassed more than one billion global streams. “Side to Side” also made history as the first female collaboration to reach one billion Spotify streams. Dangerous Woman also received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album, with its title track scoring a nod for Best Pop Solo Performance.

Grande is readying the release of her eighth studio album, petal, on July 31, featuring the upcoming single “Hate That I Made You Love Me,” which is also due out on May 29. The pop star is also prepping for her first tour in six years. Named “Eternal Sunshine” after her 2024 album, it will kick off on June 6 in Oakland, CA.

She’s also continuing her acting trek, starring in Focker-in-Law alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. The latest in the Meet the Fockers film series hits theaters on November 26. Grande is also heading to Broadway, making her 2027 West End debut in Sunday in the Park with George opposite Jonathan Bailey.

Listen to the 10th anniversary of Dangerous Woman here.