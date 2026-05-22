Dr. Hook Lead Singer Dennis Locorriere Dies at 76

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Dennis Locorriere, the lead vocalist and guitarist who co-fronted the country rock band Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show for well over 50 years, died on May 17 at the age of 76. His death followed a prolonged battle with kidney disease, which had led him to announce his retirement from touring in November 2025.

“Dennis faced his illness with remarkable strength, dignity, and resilience throughout, and remained deeply cherished by all who knew him. He will be remembered for his warmth, love, and the lasting impact he had on those around him,” Dr. Hook shared in a statement announcing Locorriere’s death. “We would like to thank everyone who supported Dennis during his journey and ask for privacy for his loved ones as they grieve this profound loss.”

Born Dennis Michael Locorriere on June 13, 1949, in Union City, New Jersey, the artist co-founded Dr. Hook and the Medicine Show in 1969. After the group signed with Columbia Records, they began to work closely with poet and children’s author Shel Silverstein, who penned nearly every song on their first two albums — 1972’s Doctor Hook and 1973’s Sloppy Seconds. Locorriere’s smoother voice proved a balancing act with co-frontman Ray Sawyer huskier delivery, helping shape the twinned sound of the band in it’s early years.

Knowing She's There

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Dr. Hook’s first big hit arrived in 1972 with “Sylvia’s Mother,” which Locorriere sang. (It was Sawyer, however, who took the lead on the band’s most famous song, “The Cover of ‘Rolling Stone,'” a winking Silverstein composition that earned the band literal placement on the magazine’s cover.) As the years went on and the group eventually shortened its name to Dr. Hook, Locorriere increasingly took the reins on both vocals and creative direction. The group’s cover of Sam Cooke’s “Only Sixteen,” which Locorriere sang, became a significant hit for the group, serving as a runway for a second era of commercial success—this time, in pop. More radio-ready hits like “When You’re in Love with a Beautiful Woman,” “Sexy Eyes,” and “Better Love Next Time” all appeared on the 1979 album Sometimes You Win, as did “Sharing the Night Together” and “A Little Bit More.” The group earned No. 1 status in more than 42 countries across their career, accumulating more than 60 gold and platinum singles.

Far more than just a mouthpiece, Locorriere was also a gifted songwriter, and often collaborated closely with Silverstein. Their co-write “A Couple More Years,” was later recorded by both Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan, with Dylan’s version appearing on The Bootleg Series Vol. 16. His compositions were also covered by Crystal Gayle, Helen Reddy, B.J. Thomas, Olivia Newton-John, and Jerry Lee Lewis, among others.

Following the band’s farewell tour in 1985, Locorriere retained the legal rights to the Dr. Hook name and continued touring under it for decades, all the way through a 50th anniversary run in 2020. He released three solo studio albums — Out of the Dark (2000), One of the Lucky Ones (2005), and Post Cool (2010) —during his lifetime, and also and lent his vocals to records by artists including Randy Travis.