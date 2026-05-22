ODUMODUBLVCK Releases New Single ‘Motion Sickness’ With Zlatan

Cover: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

ODUMODUBLVCK is back with a new single, “Motion Sickness,” featuring fellow Nigerian rap star Zlatan. Built around an earworm guitar loop that follows both MCs as they redress their haters and show loyalty to their hometown streets, the track has already found a substantial audience on TikTok, and marks ODUMODUBLVCK second new release of the year.

“Motion Sickness” follows the anthemic “THEY LOVE ME,” which ODUMODUBLVCK dropped at the top of 2026, and arrives in the wake of his 23-track debut album INDUSTRY MACHINE, released at the end of 2025. That project brought together an extensive roster of collaborators including Skepta, Wizkid, Stormzy, Davido, Saweetie, Cash Cobain, Pa Salieu, Giggs, Patoranking, Seun Kuti, and Zlatan, among others.

ODUMODUBLVCK feat. Zlatan - MOTION SICKNESS (Audio)

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Beyond his own releases, ODUMODUBLVCK has appeared on several notable projects in recent years, including Headie One’s The Last One, Rema’s GRAMMY-nominated HEIS, and Pa Salieu’s Mercury Prize-nominated Afrikan Alien. His collaboration with Davido on “Funds” reached No. 2 on the UK charts. He has also performed at Skepta’s Big Smoke Festival and Burna Boy’s London Stadium show, and has been recognized on Rolling Stone‘s Future 25 list and the Dazed 100 over the course of his career.

Born Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, ODUMODUBLVCK first broke through with his viral 2023 single “Declan Rice” before releasing his critically acclaimed mixtape EZIOKWU on Native Records and Def Jam Recordings. The project made history as the first hip-hop or rap song to land at No. 1 in Nigeria (per Turntable Charts), and spent 15 weeks at the top of the Spotify Nigeria album chart. He also holds the record as the fastest Nigerian rapper to surpass 100 million streams across all credits on Spotify.

Listen to “Motion Sickness” here.