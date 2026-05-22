mgk and Wiz Khalifa Release ‘Blog Era Boyz’ Mixtape

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

mgk and Wiz Khalifa are reviving rap’s beloved blog era with the release of their joint mixtape, Blog Era Boyz. The project is paired with the release of the video for their latest single, “everything tatted.”

The Sam Cahill-directed video channels the rappers’ rebellious attitude and notorious love for body ink, while revving up the punk energy with cameos by Bam Margera, Ty Dolla $ign, and skateboarder Boo Johnson. “Blackеd out both my sleeves, that sh-t looked like fashion,” mgk boasts on the track, with Wiz following him up with, “Started out with one, now my body tatted.”

“everything tatted” follows mgk and Wiz Khalifa’s “girl next door” single earlier this month, which marked their first collaboration since 2013’s “Mind of a Stoner.”

mgk, Wiz Khalifa - everything tatted (Official Video)

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The pair is keeping the nostalgia vibes running as Wiz Khalifa joins mgk on the latter’s North American run of the lost americana tour, named after his 2025 eponymous album. The trek began on November 15, 2025, in Orlando, FL and will wrap on July 1 in Ridgefield, WA. Wiz hopped on the tour’s second leg on May 15.

Last month, mgk tapped into his rowdy rocker side, teaming up with Limp Bizkit Fred Durst for “FIX UR FACE.” The single earned mgk his first ever No.1 on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart and also landed at No.1 on the Billboard Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart. “FIX UR FACE” was far from mgk and Durst’s first encounter. They have collaborated across multiple live settings over the past decade, including shared tour dates in 2014.

mgk’s lost americana, his seventh album, features the singles “cliché,” “vampire diaries,” and “miss sunshine.” The LP became his third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart.

Listen to “everything tatted” here.