Nicole Scherzinger’s ‘Killer Love’ Arrives On Vinyl For The First Time

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Nicole Scherzinger’s Killer Love album has received a reissue just in time for its 15th anniversary.

Marking the singer’s solo debut album after fronting The Pussycat Dolls, it returns in two formats — CD and a 2LP edition — for the first time since its original 2011 release.

Killer Love features four singles: “Don’t Hold Your Breath,” “Poison,” “Right There,” and “Wet.” The “Right There” remix featuring 50 Cent gave Scherzinger her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 as a lead artist, hitting the Top 40. “Don’t Hold Your Breath” topped the UK singles chart and reached No. 2 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.

The LP debuted at No. 8 on the UK Album chart and is certified Gold by the British Phonographic Industry. A re-release soon followed with the single, “Try with Me,” which gave Scherzinger her fifth consecutive Top 20 hit in the UK. In 2014, Scherzinger followed up with her second solo album, Big Fat Lie.

Scherzinger has kept busy throughout the years, serving as a judge on various television talent shows, including The Sing-Off, The X Factor USA, The X Factor UK, Australia’s Got Talent, and The Masked Singer US. The singer has also established herself in theater, starring as Norma Desmond in the 2023 revival of Sunset Boulevard in London’s West End.

In 2024, she made her Broadway debut in the same role, which earned her the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. She recently announced her concert special, Great Performances: An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger, which will air as part of PBS’ “Broadway’s Best” series on May 22. It was filmed during her performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Oct. 6, 2025.

“I felt like I needed to educate people on this side of me,” Scherzinger said of the special. “I really grew up in musical theater, and a lot of people didn’t know that side of me. Sometimes, when people pigeonhole you and put you in a box, they kind of only see you one way. So I was like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna have to create a show to share with them all the other many sides of me.”

On The Pussycat Dolls front, the girl group reunited as a trio back in March (Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, and Kimberly Wyatt) and released “Club Song,” their first single since 2020’s “React.” The Pussycat Dolls were recently added to the American Music Awards lineup, set to perform their 2005 debut single “Don’t Cha” alongside Busta Rhymes.

The performance will mark 20 years since PCD’s debut on the show’s stage. Queen Latifah will host this year’s American Music Awards, which airs live on May 25, from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Buy Killer Love on vinyl here.