ABBA’s ‘Dancing Queen’ Hits Two Billion Streams On Spotify

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Half a century later, ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” remains dominant. The Swedish pop group’s 1976 smash has surpassed two billion streams on Spotify, becoming one of fewer than 300 songs on the platform to reach that threshold. “Dancing Queen” is ABBA’s first song with two billion Spotify streams.

“Dancing Queen” first emerged as the lead single from ABBA’s 1976 album Arrival. Inspired by George McCrae’s early disco hit “Rock Your Baby,” Dr. John’s album Dr. John’s Gumbo, and Phil Spector’s Wall of Sound aesthetic, producers Björn Ulvaeus and Stig Anderson crafted the song with Ulvaeus’ ABBA bandmate Benny Andersson.

ABBA - Dancing Queen (Official Music Video)

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The song, a joyous celebration of dancing, glides along with a grace and melodicism that has inspired many a dancefloor moment like the ones documented in the lyrics: “You can dance, you can jive, having the time of your life.” Its fans include a number of modern musicians, including Matthew Lewin of the modern avant-pop duo Magdalena Bay, who called it “the best feeling song of all time.” In an excerpt from Jeff Tweedy’s book World Within a Song, the Wilco frontman wrote that, at a time when he thought he hated pop music, “Dancing Queen” changed his mind.

Before “Dancing Queen” was the biggest streaming hit in ABBA’s catalog, it was their most resounding chart success, becoming the group’s only No. 1 hit in the United States. Though ABBA never charted that high again, “Dancing Queen” established the group as international stars with a foothold in the American market, beginning a long streak of stateside hits. Its greatness has continued to be recognized in the ensuing 50 years, including induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015. “Dancing Queen” has remained a fixture of pop culture in part through its inclusion in the series of Mamma Mia! jukebox musicals built from ABBA’s catalog.

Browse ABBA’s music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.