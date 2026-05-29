Muddy Waters’ ‘Muddy, Brass and the Blues’ Joins Chess Records’ Acoustic Sounds Series

Cover: Courtesy of Chess Records

Another Muddy Waters classic has joined Chess Records’ Acoustic Sounds Series. Muddy, Brass and the Blues, the blues legend’s third studio album, is now officially available from the esteemed imprint’s series.

Muddy, Brass and the Blues, originally released in 1966 via Chess Records, marked an exciting shift in the musician’s sound. Diving deeper into a more R&B sound, Waters experimented with the genre by pairing the classic elements of the blues with brass. The album features classics like “Corine, Corina,” “Black Night,” and “Sweet Little Angel.”

The LP is one of many Waters appearances in the series, joining 1958’s The Best Of Muddy Waters, 1964’s Folk Singer, and 1966’s The Real Folk Blues. Other esteemed records in the series are Howlin’ Wolf’s Moanin’ In The Moonlight and The Real Folk Blues, Etta James’ At Last, Chuck Berry’s Berry Is On Top, and Sonny Boy Williamson’s The Real Folk Blues.

The Chess Records Acoustic Sounds Series celebrates and revives classic albums and compilations from the iconic record label’s catalog. The audiophile reissues are remastered from the recordings’ original analog tapes and pressed on 180-gram vinyl at Quality Record Pressings. Each disc is packaged in tip-on gatefold sleeves printed on high-grade board.

Shop the Chess Records Acoustic Sounds series here.