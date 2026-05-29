Gracie Abrams Announces Look At My Life Tour

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Gracie Abrams is heading out on a major arena tour. The Look at My Life Tour will be a 64-date run spanning North America, Europe, and the UK. General on-sale begins June 5.

The tour kicks off December 2 in Denver, Colorado before hitting cities across the region including Boston, Chicago, Nashville, and Toronto. A hometown Los Angeles run includes four nights at the Kia Forum, and the North American leg wraps with a four-night residency at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. A slate of direct support acts will join Abrams on select dates, including Rachel Chinouriri, Holly Humberstone, Del Water Gap, Charlotte Lawrence, Grace Ives, Bella Kay, Jensen McRae, and The Japanese House.

Gracie Abrams - Hit the Wall (Official Music Video)

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Abrams will then head overseas for a second leg, beginning on April 8 with three nights in Paris. The run includes stops in Amsterdam, Dublin, Manchester, and Milan, with four nights at the O2 in London, before wrapping in Barcelona on May 28. Samia and Jake Minch will serve as direct support on some Europe and UK dates.

The tour comes on the heels of a busy stretch for Abrams. Her upcoming album Daughter From Hell, due out July 17 via Interscope Records, is the follow-up to her 2024 sophomore effort The Secret of Us and was co-written and produced with longtime collaborator Aaron Dessner. Abrams announced the album earlier this month, writing on social media: “Freaking out. I am so ready for it to be yours.” The album will feature 16 songs, with the lead single “Hit the Wall” released on May 14.

Outside of music, Abrams is also set to make her film acting debut in the near future in Halina Reijn’s A24-produced Please. But she’s spent a large chunk of the past few years playing for fans across the world; her most recent international run, The Secret of Us tour, ran from 2024 through 2025.

Listen to Gracie Abrams’ “Hit The Wall.”