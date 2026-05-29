070 Shake Releases ‘Baby Driver’ With PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

070 Shake has released a new song, “Baby Driver,” in partnership with the battle royale video game PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS. The track arrives today, May 29, 2026, following its initial tease in the PUBG x PAYDAY mode trailer. The release pairs the New Jersey artist with the video game franchise after earlier uses of her music in PUBG trailers.

“Baby Driver” is the first original track created specifically for a PUBG game mode, according to a press release. 070 Shake’s music has previously appeared in PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS trailers, including PUBG: UNBOUND and Xeno Point. To mark the release, 070 Shake joined PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS for a livestream event hosted by K-pop artist DAYOUNG on the game’s YouTube channel. During the event, she performed “Baby Driver,” along with “Cocoon,” “Come Back Home,” and “Elephant.”

070 Shake - Baby Driver (Audio)

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In other 070 Shake news, she’s set to join Daniel Caesar on his “Son of Spergy” North American tour, with an itinerary that runs from Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre on August 5 to Anaheim’s Honda Center on August 24. The schedule also includes Bell Centre in Montreal, Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Moda Center in Portland, and Chase Center in San Francisco.

The announcement follows 070 Shake’s 2024 album Petrichor, her third full-length project after Modus Vivendi in 2020 and You Can’t Kill Me in 2022. Born Danielle Balbuena, she’s perhaps best known for the Gold-certified song “Guilty Conscience” and her appearance with RAYE on the 2x-Platinum single “Escapism.” Her songwriting credits include Beyoncé’s “Amen” from Cowboy Carter and “Alien Superstar” from Renaissance. Late last year, DIOR also named 070 Shake a global ambassador, adding to a recent run that has included music, fashion work, and the new PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS collaboration.

Listen to 070 Shake’s “Baby Driver” here.