Hear Brandon Wisham’s New Single ‘Other Side Of Lonely’

Cover: Courtesy of Capitol Records

Brandon Wisham has released his new single “Other Side Of Lonely” today through The Core Records and Capitol Records. The 23-year-old singer/songwriter, originally from Savannah, Georgia, and raised in Williamston, South Carolina, also shared the official video for the song. The release follows a run of recent singles and arrives before several summer tour dates.

Wisham wrote “Other Side Of Lonely” with Alex Schwoebel, Conner Moye, Rob Grimaldi, Justin Kirk, and Oliver Rio. Matt Geroux, whose credits include Josh Ross and Just Jayne, produced the track. In a press release, Wisham said the song came from a writing session where he talked openly about family struggles, physical health, homelessness, and the death of his father. “I wrote this song about the journey it took to get to the other side from my world of hell,” he said. “It wasn’t the easiest battle, but now I can show people that no matter how young you are, or how lost you may seem, there’s always a way out.”

Brandon Wisham - Other Side of Lonely

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The release follows “Tears In Her Tequila,” which arrived in March and was included in All Country News‘ “Country Music Songs You Need To Hear This Week” roundup. Wisham was also recently featured on Pandora’s Country Artists to Watch list for 2026 and was named a “Highway Find” by SiriusXM The Highway.

Wisham is currently on tour. His upcoming schedule includes four CMA Fest appearances in Nashville on June 4 and June 5, including Whiskey Jam at Skydeck, SiriusXM Highway Happy Hour at Chief’s On Broadway, Friends In Low Places, and Gibson Garage. He will also support Nate Smith at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on June 17 and June 18. Later dates include July 30 with Rodney Atkins at Hancock County Fairgrounds in Britt, Iowa, and August 8 with Dylan Scott at Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois.

Listen to “Other Side Of Lonely” here.