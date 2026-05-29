Jennifer Lopez’s 2011 Pitbull Collab ‘On The Floor’ Is Trending

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

15 years after it was originally released in 2011, Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull’s smash “On The Floor” is having a resurgence thanks to the hit Prime Video series Off Campus.

The show, which premiered on May 13, is based on Elle Kennedy’s popular college hockey romance book series of the same name. The track appears in episode two during a now-viral scene set at a Halloween party, where characters Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis dance together. In a nod to Lopez herself, Allie arrives at the party wearing a replica of J.Lo’s iconic green Versace dress (the one that spawned the creation of Google image search), and a fellow partygoer plays “On the Floor” to set the tone for a charged moment between the two leads that has led viewers to run the track back up the Billboard charts.

Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull - On The Floor (Official Music Video)

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Speaking at the Office Romance world premiere in Los Angeles on May 26, Lopez expressed her enthusiasm for the show and her genuine surprise at seeing the song re-ascend the charts. She even connected with Mika Abdalla, the actress who plays Allie, to recreate the scene in a TikTok video that went viral in its own right, further fueling the song’s resurgence.

Elsewhere lately, Lopez has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel and, on a familial note, watched her twin son and daughter graduate high school. Pitbull, in turn, is in the midst of his ongoing I’m Back tour—at a British stop coming up, he plans to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for gathering the most people in bald caps at one location.

Listen to Jennifer Lopez’s “On the Floor” now.