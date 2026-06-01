Hear G Herbo’s New Single ‘Thug’

Cover: Courtesy of Uptown Records

G Herbo has released “Thug,” a new single from his upcoming project Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition, which is scheduled to arrive June 12. The Chase Davis-produced track was released May 29 and follows the rapper’s return to the Lil Herb era that shaped his early career.

“Thug” serves as the lead offering from Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition and arrives after being teased online ahead of its release. In the press announcement, G Herbo described the related Lil Herb project as “finding your roots, getting in touch with your old self and that hunger you had when you first started.” The new track continues that frame, placing the Chicago rapper’s current perspective alongside the name he used when he first broke through.

G Herbo - Thug (Official Audio)

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Lil Herb includes the Don Cannon-produced “Reason” and “Whatever U Want,” featuring Jeremih, along with production from Southside, Chase Davis, OzOnTheTrack, and C-Sick. The project also features Anderson .Paak on “Thank Me” and Wyclef Jean on “Emergency.” An expanded version added “This N That,” “Hold My Hand God,” and “No Bap,” extending the album before the June arrival of Lil Herb: Lil Heroin Edition.

The announcement follows “Went Legit,” which earned RIAA Platinum certification and reached No. 1 on Urban Radio after becoming G Herbo’s first Top 10 record on a Billboard radio chart. Lil Herb debuted at No. 2 on Apple Music’s all-genre chart and No. 15 on the Billboard 200. G Herbo previously released the 2024 mixtape Greatest Rapper Alive, which included “Went Legit.” He also launched the Swervin Through Stress nonprofit and recorded 100 songs over a year while revisiting Chicago studios with longtime collaborators on new material.

Listen to “Thug” here.