MOIO Releases New Single ‘we fall’

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

MOIO has released a new single, “we fall,” out May 29 via Republic Records. The Nigerian-Irish singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist’s latest track follows “Just A Man,” which arrived earlier this year as the first offering from his current run of new music.

The song centers on vulnerability, emotional collapse, and the complications that come with human connection. “we fall” continues the personal themes introduced on “Just A Man,” while moving the story toward accountability and what happens when emotion can no longer be avoided. MOIO previously described “Just A Man” as a song about expectations in a relationship, saying, “You’re in a relationship and you’re self-aware enough to know you can’t give love the way your significant other deserves to be loved. You’re being honest and saying, ‘I wish I could be that person, but it’s not who I am right now.'”

MOIO - We Fall (Official Visualiser)

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The release extends a recent run for the Dublin-raised artist, who first drew attention in 2023 with early tracks including “SUNBEAMING” and “Open Your Eyes.” His work has moved across R&B, alternative, and soul, with MOIO handling vocals, songwriting, production, and instrumentation. Outside of his solo releases, he is also a co-founder of the creative collective Chamomile Club alongside Monjola, Aby Coulibaly, and Thomas Kettle.

MOIO’s single “Moments” has surpassed 25 million Spotify streams and reached No. 1 on the Spotify Viral 50 Chart in seven countries, including the U.S., U.K., and Ireland. His Earthday EP arrived in 2025 and drew coverage from OnesToWatch and Hunger. MOIO has also performed with Florence Road and Hudson Freeman, and his festival appearances have included Forbidden Fruit and The Great Escape.

Listen to “we fall” here.