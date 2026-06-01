Remix Of The Who Appears In ‘Hunger Games’ Song

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music Recordings

A new trailer for The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping featured a remix of The Who’s “Love, Reign O’er Me.” The Boomerang remix version of the classic rock track has now been officially released and is available to listen to on digital streaming platforms.

“Love, Reign O’er Me” appeared on The Who’s 1973 album and rock opera Quadrophenia. In a 2025 interview with The New York Times, Roger Daltrey talked about how it was he, not Pete Townshend, who wrote the dramatic vocal part that features in the trailer. “He didn’t write those high notes, I did. That last high note, the scream, it’s not on the demo. Pete sang it as a gentle love song. I sang it as passionate. To me, it was an orgasm.”

The Who - Love Reign O'er Me (Boomerang Remix)

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This year, four classic albums from The Who are receiving a high-quality SHM-CD release. Editions of 1965’s My Generation, 1966’s A Quick One, 1967 The Who Sell Out, and 1969’s Tommy will also feature a host of bonus tracks and boast superior sound quality.

Last year, Who Are You, The Who‘s eighth studio album, was released in a suite of formats including a super deluxe edition. The new edition features over 70 unreleased tracks including never-before-heard versions of the title track “Who Are You,” newly mixed live tracks from the band’s first tour without original drummer Keith Moon and candid recordings of rehearsals in 1977 and 1978.

Also in 2025, the band embarked on what they called a farewell tour of North America. Ahead of that journey, Daltrey was knighted by King Charles III as part of the monarch’s Birthday Honours. The honor was for musical contributions as well as charitable work, in particular Daltrey’s long standing collaboration with the Teenage Cancer Trust. The Who released their final album, WHO, in 2019.

Listen to The Who’s “Love Reign O’er Me (Boomerang Remix)” here.