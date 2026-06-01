Commodores Bassist Ronald LaPread Has Passed Away

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Ronald LaPread, a founding member and former bassist of the Commodores, has died. He performed on a number of the funk and soul group’s hits “Brick House,” “Three Times a Lady,” and “Easy.” LaPread was 75.

Soraya LaPread, the musician’s daughter, confirmed the news on Saturday via a social media post. “It is with very heavy heart that I must announce that my Father Ronald LaPread has passed,” she wrote. She did not mention a cause of death. According to the NZ Herald, the bassist died in Auckland following a “sudden medical event.” The musician had lived in New Zealand for the past 40 years.

LaPread co-founded the Commodores with Lionel Richie, Walter “Clyde” Orange, William King, Milan Williams, and Thomas McClary. The group was first known as the Mystics. They formed while attending Tuskegee Institute in Alabama and signed to Motown in 1972.

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“Ron received his musical start while attending Tuskegee Institute High School and later Tuskegee University, where he helped build the foundation for a remarkable career that would impact music fans around the world,” Tuskegee Mayor Chris Lee wrote in a statement. “His talent, dedication, and success brought pride to Tuskegee and served as an inspiration to generations of young people who followed in his footsteps.” Lee expressed his condolences to LaPread’s family, former bandmates, and fans. He then noted: “Ronald LaPread’s music and legacy will continue to live on for generations to come.”

LaPread remained a member of the group through 1986 when he moved to New Zealand. He appeared on 11 of their albums, playing on hits that included “Brick House,” “Three Times a Lady,” and “Easy.”

LaPread recently reunited with the Commodores and Lionel Richie when they toured through New Zealand, according to NZ Herald, including their stop at Spark Arena in Auckland last year.