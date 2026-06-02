‘Moulin Rouge’ Soundtrack Gets 25th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Twenty-five years later, Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge stands as one of the definitive movie musicals of the 21st century. The 2001 film’s beloved soundtrack, a favorite across multiple generations of music fans, is getting an expanded vinyl reissue for its 25th anniversary.

Set to ship on July 10, the 2LP set will be pressed on Velvet Rouge color vinyl with an extra eight tracks from the second volume. The reissue comes with an eight-page booklet, embossed cover, and gatefold jacket and was remastered by Levi Seitz at Black Belt Mastering.

The Moulin Rouge soundtrack is highlighted by Christina Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mya, and Pink’s chart-topping, Grammy-winning cover of “Lady Marmalade,” originally recorded by Labelle. It also includes cast recordings featuring stars like Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor performing popular hits like Madonna’s “Like a Virgin,” Elton John’s “Your Song,” and Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Beck covers David Bowie’s “Diamond Dogs,” while Bowie himself covers Nat King Cole’s “Nature Boy,” including a reprise featuring Massive Attack. Fatboy Slim, Bono, and Rufus Wainwright also contribute. “Come What May,” written by David Baerwald and Kevin Gilbert and sung by Kidman and McGregor, is the soundtrack’s lone original song.

Upon its release in the summer of 2001, Moulin Rouge was hailed for its bold theatrical transformations of popular music, as well as Luhrmann’s vivid direction. The film has maintained its reputation as one of the great cinematic achievements of its generation.

Set in the Montmartre neighborhood of Paris at the dawn of the 20th century, Moulin Rouge tells the tale of Christian (McGregor), a young writer who moves to the Montmartre district of Paris to join the Bohemian culture and falls in love with Satine (Kidman), a cabaret actress and star of the Moulin Rouge, the area’s famed cabaret. Moulin Rouge was nominated for eight Academy Awards including Best Picture, and it won two, for Best Production Design and Best Costume Design.

Buy the 25th anniversary 2LP edition of Moulin Rouge here.