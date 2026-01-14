BTS Announce Massive Global 2026-2027 Tour

Photo: Courtesy of HYBE

BTS have announced that they’ll be returning to the stage for their first tour since 2021 and 2022’s Permission to Dance on Stage Tour.

The K-pop icons will begin their globe trotting run on April 9, and will perform shows well into 2027. The tour will feature the band performing 79 shows in 34 regions.

BTS’ highly anticipated run will begin with three nights in Goyang, South Korea. From there, they’ll perform in Tokyo, before heading to North America where the band’s dates in the country and Mexico will kick off with two shows in Tampa, FL on April 25 and 26. From there, BTS will perform in El Paso, TX; Mexico City, MX; Stanford, CA; and Las Vegas, NV on May 23, 24, and 27. After that, BTS will head to Europe and the UK, where they’ll perform in Madrid, Spain; Brussels, Belgium; London, United Kingdom; Munich, Germany; and Paris, France. After the European run concludes, they’ll head back to North America in August for stadium shows in East Rutherford, NJ; Foxborough, MA; Baltimore, MD; Arlington, TX; Toronto, ON; Chicago, IL; and Los Angeles, CA.

BTS (방탄소년단) 'Permission to Dance' Official MV

After the band concludes their shows in Los Angeles, the band will continue on to Latin America and Asia, with stops planned in Bogotá, São Paulo, Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Singapore, and more. The group will then return to Australia early next year for shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

The band has also announced that they will be performing on a 360-degree, in-the-round stage design. The setup places the audience at the center of the show, while allowing for increased capacity at every venue.

Tickets will be available starting Thursday, January 22 via the Army Membership presale. Additionally, select dates will be available via presale on Friday, January 23. Remaining tickets will be available via general on-sale beginning Saturday, January 24. Army Membership users must register for the presale on Weverse by January 18 at 3:00 PM PT.

