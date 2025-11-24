Stray Kids Share ‘SKZ IT TAPE ‘DO IT’’

Cover: Courtesy of JYP Entertainment

Stray Kids have officially ushered in a new chapter. SKZ IT TAPE ‘DO IT’ is the second in the South Korean boy band’s SKZ IT mixtape series. It follows the 2024 mega-hit album Hop. It features the double title tracks “Do It” and “DIVINE.” The former arrives with a music video that features the band’s eight members dancing in a spooky warehouse as singer Felix proclaims “Do it, do it, do it, do it.” SKZ IT TAPE ‘DO IT’ is out now via JYP Entertainment / IMPERIAL / Republic Records.

‘DO IT’ also features the new songs “Holiday,” “Photobook,” and “Do It (Festival Version).” Once again, the group’s in-house production team, 3RACHA—Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN—took the helm in writing and producing all tracks, continuing their signature hands-on approach.

In September, Stray Kids’ 2025 album KARMA debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 and across global charts. It made Stray Kids the first act in history to have their first seven Billboard 200 entries debut at #1, an achievement that began with ODDINARY in 2022. KARMA’s lead single, “CEREMONY,” entered the Billboard Hot 100 at #52, marking the group’s fourth entry on the chart and charted on Spotify’s Global Top Songs for six consecutive days—the longest run this year for a K-pop boy group.

‘DO IT’ follows Stray Kids’ most ambitious global tour, Stray Kids World Tour , which spanned 56 shows across 35 regions. The tour concluded with their first-ever stadium concert in Korea at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium.

Stray Kids recently featured on the track “In the Dark” from French producer DJ Snake’s third studio album Nomad. In December 2025, Stray Kids will celebrate the fifth anniversary of their Japanese debut, titled “We Stay, Together,” with a multi-city exhibition. The event, titled “Stray Kids EXHIBITION ‘We STAY, together’,” takes the form of a treasure hunt exploring the band’s history.

Listen to the Stray Kids’s SKZ IT TAPE ‘DO IT’ now.