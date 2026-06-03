Watch Floetry Perform At NPR’s Tiny Desk

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Floetry, the neo-soul duo of Marsha Ambrosius (“the Songstress”) and Natalie Stewart (“the Floacist”), stopped by NPR’s famed Tiny Desk to perform hits from throughout their discography.

The band performed as part of NPR’s celebration of Black Music Month and BET, stopping by the set shortly after wrapping their first tour in a decade. Ambrosius and Stewart ran through six songs, including “Big Ben” from the duo’s 2002 LP Floetic; the Common-assisted “SupaStar” from 2005’s Flo’Ology; “Butterflies,” made famous by Michael Jackson; “Say Yes” from Floetic; “Getting Late,” also from Floetic; and the title track from that LP.

After spending a few years performing in the U.K., Floetry’s career hit new levels when they relocated to Philadelphia in the early 2000s and performed with the Black Lily women’s collective. The duo followed up Floetry with their only other album, Flo’ology, in 2005, and eventually disbanded in 2006. However, the Songstress and the Floacist have reunited a number of times, including this current iteration of the “Say Yes” tour, which wrapped on May 17 in Oakland, California. The run kicked off April 8 in Newark, New Jersey and featured support from Raheem DeVaughn and Tedra Moses.

Floetry: Tiny Desk Concert

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The tour continued an era of resurgence for Floetry. Last year, Floetic was reissued on vinyl, marking its first ever availability in the format.

Floetic was nominated for four Grammy Awards, including Best Contemporary R&B Album, and individual nominations for the songs “Floetic” and “Say Yes.” Upon their emergence, Floetry dubbed their music as a whole new sound under the neo-soul umbrella. “We were also saying Floetry is more than a name, it’s a genre, it’s a style, it won’t die as long as we remember, it will be kept alive,” Stewart reflected in an interview with You Know I Got Soul marking Floetic’s tenth anniversary.

Buy Floetry’s Floetic on vinyl here.