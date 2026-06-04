FLO To Receive ASCAP’s Vanguard Award

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

FLO is already having a hot year. It just got even hotter. Later this month, the British R&B girl group will be honored with the Vanguard Award by the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) at a private ceremony in London. The group will be honored on June 16 ahead of the debut of their sophomore album, Therapy At The Club, which is due out on July 24.

Composed of members Stella Quaresma, Jorja Douglas, and Renée Downer, FLO will join the ranks of acts like Dua Lipa, Victoria Monet, Billie Eilish, and St Vincent when they receive the award. The Vanguard Award is presented to an artist or act who are breaking through and shaping the future of music. The award was first presented in 1996 and honored Björk in its inaugural year, with other honorees including Kendrick Lamar, Jess Glynne, and Chris Stapleton.

“FLO are redefining R&B with incredible chops and style,” says ASCAP chairman of the board and president Paul Williams in a press statement. “As they continue to build on their remarkable creative achievements, we’re proud to honor FLO with the Vanguard Award.”

FLO has already been having a busy year. Ahead of the upcoming release of their second album, the group shared tracks “Leak It” and “Therapy At The Club.” The latter track, of course, shares a name with the album. “It’s a body of work that feels super personal to us, it’s been a labour of love. For us, the club is more than just a night out, it’s like therapy,” the group said when announcing the album last month. “I mean, where else do you feel more understood than in a girls bathroom on a night out…that’s the vibe!” The group has also popped up everywhere from the MusiCares Person of the Year gala, where they honored Mariah Carey with a performance of her track “Dreamlover,” to NPR’s Tiny Desk, where they treated lucky fans to an early performance of “Therapy At The Club” and the still-unreleased track “HaterBooth.”

Order Flo’s Therapy at the Club now.