FLO Swing By NPR Tiny Desk

The R&B trio FLO stopped by NPR’s Tiny Desk for a captivating performance of fan favorites and unreleased tracks. The London-based girl group composed of Renée Downer, Stella Quaresma, and Jorja Douglas performed seven tracks during the stripped-back set.

The performance opened with a rendition of their breakout track “Cardboard Box,” which found viral success in 2022 and appeared on their debut EP, The Lead. Up next was the title track “AAA” from their 2024 debut album Access All Areas, which received a Grammy nomination for Best Progressive R&B album, the first nomination for a British R&B group in twenty years.

“Should we get sexy? Let’s get sexy,” the group declared before launching into “On & On,” which was followed by “Get It Till I’m Gone” and “Shoulda Woulda Coulda,” all of which appear on Access All Areas. The trio closes with two unreleased tracks, “Therapy at the Club” and “HaterBooth.”

FLO will hit the road stateside next year on the North American leg of their anxiously awaited Access All Areas Tour. This jaunt, produced by Live Nation, notably marks their first U.S. headline run since 2023. The tour kicks off on April 9 in Austin, TX at Emo’s Austin, and will stop through major markets coast to coast, concluding with a massive show on May 22 in Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Palladium.

The group has said that “Access All Areas is a labor of love. To us, it represents our growth and dedication to making girl group history, to making a project we are truly proud to call our debut album.” The record became the highest-charting album for a British R&B girl group in 23 years, debuting at No. 3 on the UK Album Chart, No. 1 on the UK Hip-Hop & R&B Chart, and earning a spot on the Billboard Top 200.

Listen to “Access All Areas.”