Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Hold Me While You Wait’ Joins Spotify’s Billions Club

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Lewis Capaldi’s song “Hold Me While You Wait” has reached a huge milestone. The 2019 track recently surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. “Hold Me While You Wait” appeared on the Scottish singer-songwriter’s debut studio album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

The song debuted at No. 1 on the Irish Singles Chart, No. 1 on the Scottish Singles Chart, and No. 4 on the UK Singles Chart. “Hold Me While You Wait” was released in the wake of the massive success of “Someone You Loved.” In Scotland, Capaldi held the top two spots on the chart. In the UK, he became the first artist since Ed Sheeran to have two songs in the top 5 of the singles chart. “Hold Me While You Wait” went on to spend a total of 34 weeks on the UK Singles Chart.

“‘Hold Me While You Wait’ is a song I wrote about the uncertainty of being in a relationship when your partner isn’t sure what they want,” Capaldi said back in 2019. “There’s an impending hopelessness to the whole thing, on both sides, when they’re not sure whether they want to be in that relationship or not. For me it’s one of the most desperate places you can find yourself in.”

Lewis Capaldi - Hold Me While You Wait (Interlude Session)

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“Someone You Loved” recently surpassed four billion streams on Spotify. “Someone You Loved” first appeared on Capaldi’s 2018 EP, Breach, and then on Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. Last year, the song’s music video joined the YouTube Billions Club.

In May, Capaldi released the surprise Live From North America EP, a four-song live collection from his recent North American tour. “Had the best tour of my life in North America and felt like I wanted to commemorate it somehow,” he said. “Took some live recordings from some of my favourite shows and wanted to get them out for those of you that couldn’t be there x.”

Browse Lewis Capaldi’s music on vinyl and CD here.